Somalia: Somali President Chairs Security and Stabilization Meeting in Baidoa

8 April 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Baidoa — Hassan Sheikh Mohamud chaired a high-level meeting in the southwestern city of Baidoa alongside Jibril Abdullrashid Haji Abdi, bringing together ministers from Southwest State of Somalia and commanders of the Somali National Armed Forces, officials said.

The meeting focused on the overall situation in Southwest State, including efforts to accelerate stabilization operations, strengthen security, combat militant groups, respond to drought conditions and coordinate government initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable peace and development across the region.

The president received detailed briefings from regional ministers and national security officials, according to a statement, and emphasized the importance of closer coordination between the federal government and regional authorities.

He stressed that unified efforts were needed to expand public services, rebuild administrative institutions and develop economic infrastructure in the area.

Officials said the discussions were part of broader government initiatives to enhance stability and support long-term recovery in Southwest State, which has faced security and humanitarian challenges in recent years.

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