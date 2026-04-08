Somalia Takes Seat On African Union Peace and Security Council for First Time

8 April 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Addis Ababa — Somalia has entered a new chapter in African diplomacy after formally assuming a seat on the African Union Peace and Security Council for the first time since the body's creation in 2003.

The Federal Government of Somalia was elected to the council in February 2026 for a two-year term, a move widely seen as reflecting growing confidence among African states in Somalia's role in regional peace and security.

Somalia's ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union, Abdullahi Warfaa, formally raised the Somali flag at the council's headquarters, symbolizing the start of the country's new mandate.

Government officials described the development as historic, saying it would enhance Somalia's international standing and expand its influence in continental decision-making. They added that Somalia aims to play an active role in strengthening peace, stability and cooperation across Africa.

Membership on the council gives Somalia a direct voice in decisions related to conflict resolution, peacekeeping operations and broader security issues across the continent.

The milestone underscores what authorities say is the country's growing diplomatic engagement and increasing role in African affairs.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

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