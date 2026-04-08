Zimbabwe: Easter Road Crashes Fall but Death Toll Rise - Police

8 April 2026
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzaishe Chimonera

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says the number of road traffic accidents recorded during the 2026 Easter holiday declined, but more people were killed compared to the same period last year.

In a statement, police said 337 accidents were recorded this year, down from 384 in 2025. Despite the drop, fatal accidents increased slightly from 21 to 22, with 30 people killed - six more than the 24 deaths recorded last year.

There was, however, a sharp fall in the number of people injured, from 178 in 2025 to 104 this year. Police said pedestrians accounted for the majority of those killed, making up about 63% of the fatalities.

Passengers accounted for 23%, while drivers and riders made up a smaller proportion.

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No major crashes involving public service vehicles were reported during the holiday period.

However, authorities highlighted several serious incidents.

On 2 April, six members of the same family died in a head-on collision between a car and a truck along the Harare-Masvingo Road.

A day later, seven people were killed and four others injured on the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road after a truck ploughed into vehicles that had already been involved in an earlier crash, as well as pedestrians gathered at the scene.

Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi also said three fatal hit-and-run incidents involving pedestrians were recorded in Masvingo Province on 4 April.

He said in one case, an unidentified motorist struck and killed a pedestrian along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road before fleeing. Two other similar incidents occurred near Renco Mine and along the Masvingo-Copota Road.

According to police, speeding was the leading cause of accidents during the Easter holiday, with unsafe overtaking also contributing to head-on collisions.

Commissioner Nyathi urged motorists to exercise caution, comply with road regulations and assist victims in the event of accidents.

"Motorists involved in accidents must stop, render first aid where possible and report every accident to the police," he said.

He added that drivers should use warning triangles when necessary and reduce speed when approaching vehicles with hazard lights.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

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