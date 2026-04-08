Kenya Reaffirms Neutrality in Middle East Conflict After Iran Criticism

Nairobi — The government has reaffirmed its neutral stance on the escalating Middle East conflict, pushing back against criticism from the Iranian government.

The clarification follows remarks by the Iranian Embassy in Nairobi, which accused Kenya of appearing to side with the United States and Israel in the ongoing hostilities.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, April 8, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'oei emphasized that Kenya's position remains anchored in the principles of the United Nations Charter, including respect for state sovereignty and the pursuit of peaceful conflict resolution.

Sing'oei insisted that Kenya is non-aligned in the conflict, noting that the country's priority is to safeguard its strategic interests.

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These include energy security, the stability of international trade routes, and the safety of Kenyans living and working in the Gulf region.

"We emphasise that Kenya remains non-aligned in the conflict. We prioritise Kenyan interests, including energy security, trade, and citizens in the Gulf," he said.

He added that Kenya stands in solidarity with nations that have suffered significant consequences from the intensifying conflict, signaling concern over the humanitarian and economic toll.

The Principal Secretary also welcomed a recently announced ceasefire involving the United States and Iran, expressing optimism that it could lay the groundwork for lasting peace in the volatile region.

Sing'oei's remarks came a day after the Iranian Embassy in Nairobi sharply criticised Kenya's position, accusing it of overlooking key aspects of international law.

Tehran instead blamed the United States and Israel for what it described as the initiation of aggression in the region.

Iran further argued that permitting national territory to be used as a launch point for attacks against another country amounts to an act of aggression under international law, and alleged that some countries in the region have enabled such actions.

"The U.S. and the Israeli regime have violated Article 2 of the UN Charter, which requires all members to refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state," Iran stated.