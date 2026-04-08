Ethiopia: PM Abiy Extends Tenure of Tigray Region Interim Chief Administrator By One Year

8 April 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has extended the appointment of Lieutenant General Tadesse Worede as Chief Administrator of the Tigray Interim Administration for an additional one-year, effective April 9, 2026.

The Office of the Prime Minister (PMO) announced the decision in a social media post, noting that the extension is in line with Article 62(9) of the Constitution of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, as well as provisions under Proclamation No. 359/1995 and Council of Ministers Regulation No. 479/2013 governing interim regional administrations.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Abiy held talks with Lieutenant General Tadesse to review his annual performance report and discuss key findings.

The meeting focused on progress achieved over the past year and outlined priority areas for the coming period.

Lieutenant General Tadesse has led the interim administration since April 2025, after previously serving as deputy administrator.

His appointment followed a peaceful transition process aimed at ensuring continuity and stability in regional governance.

The extension of his tenure is seen as part of ongoing federal government efforts to consolidate durable peace and advance the region's transitional process within the constitutional framework.

Read the original article on ENA.

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