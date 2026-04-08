Nigeria: Zamfara Bans Signing Out Carnivals

Zamfara State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has banned carnivals for signing out and all related immoral practices in educational institutions in the state.

The directive was contained in a circular issued yesterday evening by the commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Hon. Abdulmalik Abubakar Gajam, and copied to Governor Dauda Lawal, security agencies, school authorities and other relevant stakeholders.

According to the ministry, the carnivals often organised by final year students had increasingly turned into platforms for gross misconduct, indecent behaviour, and other disturbing activities that contradict the moral and academic values of the state's education system.

To address the situation, the ministry issued the following directives:

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Immediate total ban on all signing-out activities and carnivals in schools.

Mandatory stakeholders' meetings in all institutions to communicate and enforce the directive.

Strong advice to parents and guardians to caution their children and wards against participation in such acts.

Strict penalties for violators, including teachers, students, and other responsible officials.

The ministry warned that any teacher found aiding or condoning such acts will face serious disciplinary measures, ranging from a query to a final written warning, suspension, or demotion.

For students, it said penalties include immediate withholding or cancellation of results, as well as the option to repeat the final year where necessary.

"Security agencies and school security personnel have also been directed to ensure strict surveillance and compliance, while "Religious and community leaders are urged to support the campaign by reinforcing moral guidance among youths.

"The Ministry is restating the State government's commitment to discipline, academic excellence, and the protection of moral standards in all schools across Zamfara State." It stressed