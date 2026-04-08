Sudan: Prime Minister Inspects Al-Kadaru Food Industries and Export Abattoir Complex

7 April 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris inspected operations at Al-Kadaru Food Industries and Export Slaughterhouse Complex in Bahri.

The facility has a daily capacity of 18,000 sheep and 1,000 cattle, with cold storage capacity reaching 500 tons. It operates with equipment compliant with international standards and includes water treatment units, waste processing facilities, and quality-certified laboratories.

Idris described the complex as one of the largest in the Arab and African regions, signalling Sudan's economic potential. He reiterated the government's commitment to security, essential services, and large-scale development projects.

He also directed the establishment of an innovation unit and praised cooperation between the Ministry of Animal Resources and the Defense Industries System.

Read the original article on SNA.

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