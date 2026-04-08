Sudan: Al-Eisir Stresses National Cohesion and Broad Participation

- Minister of Culture, Information, Tourism, and Antiquities Khalid Al-Eisir stressed the importance of national cohesion and broad-based participation in protecting the country and building its future.

He highlighted the major sacrifices that led to the liberation of several cities, regions, and states, crediting the sacrifices of martyrs, the wounded, and the missing, as well as the efforts of the Sudanese Armed Forces, supporting forces, and mobilized volunteers.

Al-Eisir stated that Sudan continues to face significant challenges, with the war ongoing in key parts of the country, while efforts continue to clear those areas of militias to restore full security and stability. He noted that this reality deepens the sense of national responsibility.

He added that despite these challenges, Sudan now stands before a historic opportunity to rethink core issues--foremost among them reshaping political practice on more inclusive and responsible foundations, strengthening society's role in safeguarding itself against future instability, consolidating inclusive citizenship, and overcoming tribal, sectarian, and regional divisions.

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The minister said the conflict has revealed clearly who seeks to preserve the state and who seeks division.

He warned against misleading media campaigns, paid commentary, and malicious propaganda aimed at distorting facts and targeting officials.

Al-Eisir stressed that the scale of challenges and painful events requires strengthening collective awareness and reshaping how Sudanese citizens view their future, turning these experiences into lessons for development and stability.

He outlined key priorities including securing borders, combating smuggling, reactivating national service, reforming the economy through tighter control of national resources and export regulation, stabilizing the currency, advancing technological development, improving public services, and attracting Sudanese professionals abroad to contribute to rebuilding a cohesive, just, and stable state.