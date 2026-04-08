Sudan: Prime Minister Reviews Youth Conference Outcomes and Sports Facilities in Khartoum

7 April 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Prime Minister Professor Kamil Idris reviewed the Ministry of Youth and Sports' preparations for International Sports Day celebrations.

Meeting with Minister Professor Ahmed Adam Ahmed, he learned that events include competitions in cycling, athletics, shooting, fencing, football, and other sports, with participation from athletes, sports federations, youth organizations, and the public.

The program also honors athletes who persevered during the war and introduces the public to International Sports Day. The minister reported that six stadiums in Khartoum are currently active, including Al-Merrikh, Al-Hilal, Kober, Dar Al-Riyada Omdurman, Al-Alafoon, and Wad Nubawi, with ongoing work to reopen Khartoum Stadium next month.

The meeting discussed the major youth mobilization campaign for city sports facilities and the results of the first youth conference in Nile River State, which launched numerous youth projects. Plans were also outlined for the second youth forum and the upcoming sports forum.

Read the original article on SNA.

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