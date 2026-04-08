Sudan: Agriculture Minister Underscores Strategic Role of Agricultural Bank

- Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation Professor Issmat Gurashi affirmed the central role of the Agricultural Bank of Sudan as the gateway to the country's agricultural sector.

During a meeting with the bank's General Manager Engineer Salah Mohamed Abdel Rahim and senior officials, discussions focused on the indicative plan for the upcoming summer agricultural season, input requirements, financing constraints, and digital transformation under the "Hope Government" program.

Gurashi stressed that the ministry's strategy is built on integrating financing, insurance, and agricultural extension systems. He outlined priority projects across Halfa, Al-Rahad, Northern State, White Nile, Blue Nile, Sennar, and Al-Gezira--particularly in high-potential crops such as soybeans--alongside strengthening value chains and technology transfer.

He affirmed full alignment between the ministry and the bank, underpinned by supportive monetary and fiscal policies, including capital increases that have positioned the bank as Sudan's leading agricultural financing institution.

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The minister announced forthcoming partnerships in horticulture, water harvesting, modern irrigation, seed indigenization, pesticide production, and mechanization financing, as well as expanded storage capacity and international financing partnerships.

Both sides agreed to support smallholder farmers through cooperatives, with the bank financing all production stages and establishing a database to facilitate agricultural investment.

The bank's General Manager reaffirmed readiness to finance the upcoming season, noting ongoing restructuring efforts and expressing confidence in a successful farming season.