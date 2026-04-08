Sudan: Winter Season Committee Concludes Final Meeting

The Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation's Winter Season Committee concluded its final meeting, chaired by Minister Professor Issmat Gurashi, with participation from federal and state officials.

The meeting reviewed the final report comparing planned and actual cultivated areas, highlighting key impediments including power shortages, rising production costs, and limited agricultural inputs--particularly fuel.

Recommendations included strengthening the Agricultural Bank's role, supporting cooperatives and small farmers, expanding renewable energy use, adopting enabling agricultural policies, enhancing extension services, and increasing mechanization and training.

The committee also called for expanding cultivated areas to achieve self-sufficiency, boosting food security, advancing agro-processing, and ensuring sustainable resource management.

Gurashi stated that financing challenges have largely been resolved, announcing that the upcoming summer season will be fully funded through the Agricultural Bank.

He also unveiled an ambitious plan to achieve full wheat self-sufficiency in the next season, backed by coordinated fiscal and monetary support.