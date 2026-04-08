Sudan: Minnawi Explores Economic Cooperation With Davos

Governor of the Darfur Region Minni Arko Minnawi revealed that he recently met representatives of the Davos program to discuss avenues for strengthening economic cooperation and building international partnerships.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Minnawi said the meeting--attended by Roman Sommerau, Vice President of the Global Swiss Business Hub (GSBH), and Anis Khan, President of the organization--focused on expanding economic cooperation and forging global partnerships. He noted that the platform specializes in connecting governments with companies and advancing the global economy through international forums such as Davos.

Minnawi added that the program organized a high-level international meeting in Davos, Switzerland, last year, bringing together governments and major corporations from across the world. During the event, Sudan received an official invitation to participate in this year's forum, scheduled for October.

He further indicated that discussions also covered the possibility of obtaining formal membership, noting that consultations with the government will be undertaken before a decision is made.

Minnawi stressed that Sudan possesses vast economic potential across multiple sectors, underscoring the importance of deeper engagement to advance national interests.