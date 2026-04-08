Sudan: Higher Education Minister Meets University of El-Geneina Vice-Chancellor

- Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Professor Ahmed Modawi Musa reaffirmed state commitment to the higher education sector despite ongoing challenges.

Meeting University of El-Geneina Vice-Chancellor Professor Al-Tayib Ali Ahmed, the minister outlined efforts to provide safe alternative campuses for war-affected institutions and accommodate displaced students, including those abroad.

He noted that the university suffered total destruction, alongside human losses, but praised its continued academic operations, including exams conducted under difficult conditions, even from refugee camps.

The minister called for a national mobilization of academics to support recovery efforts.

The university vice-chancellor reported continued academic progress, including the graduation of the first medical cohort from Kassala, and ongoing teaching across multiple disciplines, supported by host universities.