Sudan: Education Minister Reviews Darfur Students' Exam Arrangements

- Minister of Education Dr. Al-Tohami Al-Zain Hajar chaired a meeting on preparations for Darfur students to sit the 2026 secondary school examinations.

The discussions covered students hosted in River Nile, Northern State, Khartoum, and White Nile, as well as refugees in eastern Chad.

The minister stressed the importance of accurate data to ensure adequate support, including accommodation, health services, transport, and psychosocial assistance.

He confirmed that the ministry will fully cover student accommodation and transport for a 30-day period.

Officials reported readiness across Darfur states, with agreed priorities including transport, sanitation, mosquito nets, cultural programs, and academic support.