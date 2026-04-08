Africa: Egypt Leads As African Tech Startups Raise $711m in First Quarter

African startups raised $711 million across more than 80 deals in the first quarter of 2026, according to data tracked by TechCabal Insights. About 18% of deals had undisclosed values. The disclosed funding reflects a mix of equity, debt, and grants flowing into the ecosystem during the period.

Egypt led funding with $154 million, followed by South Africa at $134 million. Kenya and Nigeria completed the top four markets for capital deployment.

Fintech remained the largest sector with $221 million in funding, followed by energy and water at $141 million. Logistics and transport attracted $149 million, showing continued investor focus on infrastructure and financial services.

The quarter also recorded more than 30 merger and acquisition deals, alongside layoffs and shutdowns across several companies. Expansion activity remained active, with startups entering new markets across Africa and beyond.

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Key Takeaways

The African tech market in Q1 2026 shows a transition phase. Capital is still flowing, but it is more selective and concentrated in key markets and sectors. Egypt and South Africa are attracting a large share of funding due to stronger investor networks, regulatory clarity, and market size. Fintech continues to lead as it addresses core gaps in payments, credit, and financial access, while energy and logistics reflect structural demand tied to infrastructure deficits. At the same time, the increase in mergers and acquisitions signals a maturing ecosystem where larger companies are consolidating market position and expanding through acquisitions rather than organic growth alone. However, the rise in layoffs and shutdowns highlights pressure on business models that cannot reach profitability or adapt to regulatory changes. Companies are cutting costs, restructuring, and in some cases exiting markets entirely. This dual dynamic of funding and consolidation on one side, and closures on the other, suggests that the ecosystem is moving away from early-stage experimentation toward disciplined execution. For investors, this creates clearer winners and losers. For founders, it raises the bar on capital efficiency, governance, and the ability to scale across markets.