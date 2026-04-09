Uganda: Opposition Warns Against 'Draconian' Sovereignty Bill

9 April 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

The Opposition in Uganda's Parliament is mobilizing lawmakers across party lines to resist the proposed National Sovereignty Bill 2026, arguing that it threatens governance, human rights, media freedom, and economic empowerment.

Critics say the bill could shield government actions from scrutiny and negatively affect political parties, civil society, and everyday Ugandans.

"The bill has been brought in bad faith and has far-reaching implications," said Leader of the Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi. "We advise legislators to stand tall and speak for the people of Uganda."

UPC Party President Jimmy Akena added, "The bill is a tool to shield government actions from scrutiny and undermine political parties, investments, and civil society."

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Finance expert Julius Mukunda warned that the legislation could affect everyday activities, from WhatsApp contributions to university research grants.

"It will affect WhatsApp contributions, research grants in universities, and more," Mukunda said.

Prominent human rights advocate Dr. Miria Matembe called for public demonstrations.

"This law will bring sadness and misery to all Ugandans. It's the government that must be accountable to Ugandans, not the other way round," she said.

Although the government has not yet presented the bill in Parliament, the Opposition is preparing to mount a vigorous campaign against it.

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