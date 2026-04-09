Zimbabwe: 'Attorney General Offside to Say Constitutional Amendment Number 3 Must Not Go to Referendum' - Top Lawyer

Renowned lawyer, Fadzayi Mahere has poured cold water on Attorney-General Virgina Mabiza's assertion that the controversial Constitutional Amendment Number 3 Bill (CAB3) does not warrant a referendum inorder to pass into law.

Mahere, former legislator, says Mabiza has no power to usurp citizens' right to decide on the contentious proposed legislative changes, which among other things envisage the extension of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's term of office by two years, until 2030, alongside Parliament and sitting councillors.

Posting on social media, Mahere described the AG's declaration as "subjudice."

"Respectfully, the learned Attorney-General has no power to dismiss calls for a referendum. Only a court can do this," Mahere wrote.

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"This matter is sub judice and will be adjudicated upon by our courts. At the end of the day, her opinion stands on the same footing as that of other lawyers who have opined otherwise."

Mahere, who quit her position as Member of Parliament for Mt Pleasant at the height of the decimation of the opposition by self-styled Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Sengezo Tshabangu, said Mabiza was simply expressing her opinion which is not binding.

"Her opinion does not bind anyone at all. It is merely advice to her client, Govt. We have the right to disagree and we do," sh added.

Mahere's was reacting to Information Ministry Permanent Secretary, Nick Mangwana's post reiterating that the AG had dismissed calls for a referendum on the proposed constitutional changes, arguing the demands were not grounded in law but were instead driven by "political motives."

The Bill was recently subjected to parliamentary public hearings, which were largely marred by intimidation of dissenters. In a disturbing pattern across the country, contributors, believed to be Zanu PF supporters, were handpicked and recited rehearsed positions in support of the bill while opponents were denied a chance to present their objections.

Zanu PF insists that there is no need for a referendum to pass the controversial bill.