Zimbabwe: Local Government Ministry Directs Cash-Strapped Councils to Buy Mnangagwa Biography

9 April 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

Amid deteriorating service delivery standards owing to lack of finances, struggling local authorities across the country have been ordered by the Local Government ministry to buy President Emmerson Mnangagwa's biography for distribution in various communities.

Mnangagwa's biography, "A Life of Sacrifice" was undertaken by former opposition legislator, Eddie Cross. It was recently translated into three languages, Shona, Ndebele and Tonga, and published by Jarach Media, whose ownership remains murky.

Through a recent circular addressed to town clerks, two secretaries and chief executive officers of all 92 local authorities, Local Government Permanent Secretary, John Basera, said councils must "make the necessary arrangements" to buy the book for distribution in their communities, including schools.

"In this regard, you are implored to make the necessary arrangements to procure this invaluable book for the benefit of your communities," Basera wrote.

Each copy of the book costs US$17 while a discount will be offered at US$15 each for bulk orders of 100 or more.

In a bid to justify his cajolement, Basera described the book as an indispensable profile of "an illustrious son."

"The biography provides a close insight into the life and journey of one of Zimbabwe's illustrious sons," Basera added.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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