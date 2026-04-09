Botswana's President Boko to Officially Open ZITF 2026

President Duma Boko of Botswana is expected to officially open this year's edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo.

Addressing the media during a post-Cabinet briefing, Information Minister Soda Zhemu confirmed Boko's scheduled visit for the country's premier trade and investment showcase running from April 20-25, 2026.

"The 66th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair will run from 20 to 25 April 2026, under the theme, 'Connected Economies, Competitive Industries'.

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"The Fair is expected to be officially opened on 23 April 2026 by His Excellency Advocate Duma Gideon Boko, President of Botswana," said Zhemu.

Meanwhile, hotels and lodges in the country's second capital are reportedly fully booked ahead of ZITF.

Media reports say hospitality industry players have expressed readiness to host visitors during the five-day exposition. However, concerns have been raised over accommodation tariffs amid complaints that charges have surged due to peak demand during the ZITF period.

The hospitality sector is poised benefit from the annual trade showcase, with Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe (HAZ) Bulawayo representative Grace Guchu-Nkomo saying preparations to host visitors were going well.

Bulawayo is set to witness an influx of visitors attending this year's edition of ZITF as well as the 46th Independence celebrations scheduled to take place in Maphisa, about 118 kilometres from the city.

"The current situation in terms of preparedness after our meeting seems to be positive with the two prime events happening, the ZITF and Independence. The three (major) hotels in the city are fully booked and waiting for the final payments to be made on these bookings.

"The lodges and guest houses, as well, have a fair share of the bookings with most of them reporting that they are full, also waiting for final payments for the booking to be paid for," Guchu-Nkomo was quoted saying.