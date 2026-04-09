Mozambique: Toll From Mine Collapse Rises to 11

Maputo — The death toll from the collapse of an illegal gold mine in Vanduzi district, in the central Mozambican province of Manica, has risen from nine to 11.

The tragedy took place on Sunday in a notorious mining region known as "Seis Carros" ("Six cars").

The "Seis Carros" mining region has become one of the largest centres of attraction for gold miners in Manica. It is estimated that more than ten thousand people, both Mozambicans and foreigners, are seeking gold there, despite the risks.

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In addition to mining, various commercial activities are developed on site, mostly conducted by young people, creating a parallel economy that has been growing outside of the control of the authorities.

According to the police spokesperson in Manica, Mouzinho Manasse, other victims are still being assisted at the hospital.

"Ten people were buried, and they died at the scene, along with five injured. Of these, three were in serious condition and were transferred to Chimoio Provincial Hospital. Upon arrival there, one died", he said.

Manasseh added that the health authorities say the hospitalized victims are in a stable condition.

The disaster at the "Seis Carros" mine is not an isolated case. Manica has a history of accidents in artisanal mines, many of them associated with landslides during the rainy season.

The Mozambican authorities have been expressing their concern at the growing cases of illegal mining, which experts believe is one of the sources of funding for the Islamist terrorists operating in parts of the Northern province of Cabo Delgado.

According to the National Directorate of Geology and Mining, the country loses revenue of about 90 million meticais (1.4 million dollars) a year due to illegal mining.