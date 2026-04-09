Zimbabwe: New Reforms Aim to Revive Zimbabwe's Agriculture Sector

8 April 2026
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Government has unveiled sweeping reforms aimed at reducing the cost of doing business in agriculture,a sector it says remains central to the country's economic growth and food security.

Announcing the measures, Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Mthuli Ncube said agriculture continues to play a critical role in the economy.

"Agriculture remains a cornerstone of the country's economy, contributing approximately 12% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), over 30% of formal employment and more than 60% of raw materials for industry," he said.

The reforms, approved by Cabinet, are designed to streamline licences, permits and fees across the agricultural sector addressing long-standing concerns over high regulatory costs and inefficiencies.

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Among the key changes is a significant reduction in the cotton buying point levy, now capped at US$200 down from as much as US$800 representing a cost reduction of up to 75%.

Government have also scrapped grain movement permits previously required by the Grain Marketing Board (GMB), a move expected to ease the transportation of grain and eliminate administrative delays.

Other measures include the removal of fish harvest fees and the elimination of import licensing requirements for agricultural equipment spare parts which officials say will improve productivity and reduce operational downtime.

The government has also moved to rationalise licences and fees under the Agricultural Marketing Authority while removing what it describes as duplicative permits across regulatory bodies.

"These reforms are designed to address high regulatory costs, administrative inefficiencies, and fragmented compliance requirements that have historically constrained growth across agricultural value chains," said Professor Ncube.

The measures are expected to benefit a wide range of stakeholders, including farmers, transporters, agro-processors and small to medium enterprises.

Additional targeted support has been introduced for fertiliser producers, horticulture farmers and exporters with a focus on small-scale farmers, youth and women.

The changes, government said will lower input costs and improve competitiveness in both domestic and export markets.

The reforms also include a waiver of import licences for farmers bringing in equipment for personal use, alongside efforts to encourage private investment in water infrastructure such as

Authorities say the policy package is part of broader efforts to strengthen food security, attract investment and increase agricultural output.

"The reform package is expected to significantly improve policy predictability, regulatory quality, and ease of doing business in agriculture," Professor Ncube said.

He added that the measures are aligned with the government's long-term development goals under the National Development Strategy 2 and Vision 2030.

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