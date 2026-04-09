Zimbabwe: Doctor Accused of 'False and Malicious' Claims in Custody Battle Faces U.S.$50k Lawsuit

A local medical doctor and a private clinic are facing a US$50 000 defamation claim after allegedly making damaging claims about a father in a child custody dispute.

Lawyers representing Batsirai Joel Matiza have accused Muchineripi M Kondo of publishing "false and malicious" statements in a letter submitted to court earlier this month.

In a demand letter dated 11 March 2026, Nyawo Ruzive Attorneys said the doctor's assertions had harmed their client's reputation and were now part of the public record.

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The dispute centres on a medical opinion authored on 9 March, in which Dr Kondo weighed in on custody arrangements for a 14-month-old child.

In that letter, the doctor claimed Matiza had a history of alcohol abuse that could compromise his ability to provide a safe environment. He also alleged that the father had sought DNA testing for the child, raising concerns about his commitment.

Dr Kondo further argued that the child, who he said was still being breastfed, should remain primarily under the care of the mother to preserve "optimal health and emotional stability".

He proposed that the mother continue as the main caregiver until the child reaches at least three years of age, with the father limited to supervised visits of a few hours per week.

However, Matiza's legal team has strongly rejected the claims, saying the doctor had never examined or treated either the father or the child.

They argue that the statements were made "knowing fully well" they were false and intended to influence court proceedings.

The lawyers also dispute claims that the child is breastfeeding and deny that their client is an alcoholic or incapable of providing a safe home.

"These statements... impugn upon our client's good name," the letter reads, adding that the alleged defamation has caused damages estimated at US$50 000.

The claim is also directed at Eastgate Medclinic and another practitioner, Dr. HZ Kuzanga.

The legal team had given the doctor and the clinic three days to pay the damages or face court action.

The doctor had also faced legal proceedings linked to the matter but the court heard that the charges against him were later withdrawn