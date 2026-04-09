Zimbabwe: Chipinge Garden Turns Climate Hardship Into Thriving Enterprise

A small community garden in Chipinge is rewriting the story of farming in drought-prone regions turning limited rainfall and harsh conditions into an opportunity for growth, income and food security.

The Hakwata Garden, supported through a partnership involving the Government of Zimbabwe and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has evolved into a self-sustaining enterprise driven by business skills, collective action and climate-smart agriculture.

When the project began in 2024, the first crop cycle proved challenging. Farmers invested about $600 in seeds and pest control, earning back $1 260.

But instead of dividing the profits, members reinvested the money into the next season -- a decision that would prove critical.

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By the second cycle, confidence and output had grown significantly.

Farmers planted 15 000 tomato plants and 15 000 cabbages harvesting nearly 10 tonnes of tomatoes and 17 tonnes of cabbages between June and August.

The produce generated more than $5 000 in combined revenue.

A third cycle later added close to $2 000 from tomatoes and green mealies, reinforcing the garden's growing financial stability.

One of the project's biggest successes has been its independence. Without assistance in securing buyers, participants now sell almost all of their produce -- about 98% -- to markets at Checheche growth point nearby Mozambican communities and surrounding villages.

This shift has transformed the group from subsistence growers into small-scale commercial farmers.

"We are now able to stand on our own. We understand the market and we plan accordingly," said one committee member.

Beyond income, the garden is helping families meet their basic nutritional needs.

Members distributed around 20kg of tomatoes per household during one harvest, ensuring that profits are not the only benefit.

In a region where drought often leads to poor harvests, this added food security is vital.

The success of the garden has also been driven by disciplined financial management. Members opened a bank account at AFC Bank in Checheche where all income is deposited.

Their internal rules prioritise reinvestment and operational costs delaying dividend payments until after three full crop cycles to ensure sustainability.

"This is what makes the project strong. They are treating it as a business, not just a garden," said a local development officer.

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The group has already begun reinvesting in infrastructure. Using $285 from their earnings they built a dedicated sales shed, replacing an unsafe trading space.

The move has improved working conditions and boosted local economic activity through the hiring of community labour.

Flexibility has been key to the garden's progress. Farmers have adjusted crop choices based on performance and demand, replacing less viable crops like okra with higher-yielding tomatoes.

They have also adopted integrated pest management practices and use drip irrigation to conserve water -- a crucial advantage in a region that receives limited rainfall.

With 113 members, the garden committee is now planning to expand its production area, aiming to increase both output and income.

For many, the goal is clear: to create a reliable financial safety net.

Income from future harvests is expected to help families pay school fees and buy staple foods, especially during drought periods when traditional farming fails.

As chairlady Ndaizivei Makhuyana explains, irrigation has become central to survival in the area.

"Madiridziro ndopaneupenyu wedu...," she said, describing irrigation as the community's lifeline in a region where rainfall is scarce.

What began as a small intervention has grown into a powerful example of resilience -- showing how knowledge, cooperation and innovation can help communities not only survive climate challenges, but thrive in spite of them.