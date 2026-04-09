Zimbabwe: GMB Pays Out Millions to Farmers Amid Push for Food Security

The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) says it has paid more than US$32 million to farmers as part of efforts to support agricultural production and strengthen food security.

In a statement, the Board's Chief Executive Officer Edson Badarai said significant progress had been made in settling payments owed to producers.

"...has made cumulative payments of USD 32 388 822.03 representing 88% and ZWG 296 361 565.17 accounting for 83% total payments to farmers," he said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Badarai said the disbursements backed by Treasury support were easing financial pressure on farmers and enabling them to sustain operations.

"This vital funding by the treasury brings much-needed relief to farmers," he said.

Agriculture remains a cornerstone of Zimbabwe's economy, employing a large portion of the population and contributing significantly to national output

The GMB said the payments reflect continued government commitment to the sector, amid efforts to boost productivity and ensure stable food supplies.

"The support underscores the Government's steadfast commitment to agriculture, a key sector driving Zimbabwe's economy," Badarai said.

The Board also acknowledged the role played by the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Anxious Jongwe Masuka in securing Treasury funding.

Authorities say timely payments are critical in maintaining farmer confidence and encouraging increased production, particularly as the country works to safeguard food security.

"GMB remains dedicated to partnering with farmers to enhance national food security," Badarai added.

The announcement comes as the country continues to prioritise agricultural recovery and resilience with officials stressing the importance of sustained financial support to the farming sector.