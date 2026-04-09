Kenya: Rights Group Warns of Mass Action If Govt Fails to Act On Fuel Quality Concerns

Nairobi — A human rights lobby, the Mtetezi Grassroots Economic Justice Movement, has threatened to stage nationwide protests if decisive action is not taken against Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi over allegations of substandard fuel imports.

In a strongly worded statement released on Tuesday, the movement warned that it would mobilize Kenyans across the country to demand accountability, accusing authorities of dragging their feet on a matter it says poses serious risks.

The group expressed deep concern over reports of contaminated or substandard fuel entering the Kenyan market, describing the situation as a grave threat to public safety, vehicle performance, and the broader economy.

According to the movement, the issue points to systemic failures within regulatory and oversight institutions.

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Mtetezi is now pushing for the immediate removal of CS Wandayi, arguing that he has failed to effectively oversee the energy sector and safeguard consumer interests.

"We cannot sit back while critical issues affecting millions of Kenyans are ignored. Should the government fail to act, we will have no option but to call on citizens to take to the streets and demand accountability," the statement read.

The organization also called for urgent, transparent investigations into the claims, insisting that the public deserves clear answers and swift corrective measures to restore confidence in the country's fuel supply system.