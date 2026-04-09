Sudan: Blue Nile - Mass Increase of Kurmuk Displaced in Damazin

After the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on March 24 claimed control of the border town of Kurmuk, Blue Nile State, an ongoing flow of civilians fled the area. According to the UN, over 10,000 residents fled the town with 3/4 of those heading towards displacement camps in the state capital, Damazin.

"People were trying to flee in large numbers in a state of panic and chaos," said Faisal Fadl, a displaced citizen from Kurmuk now in Damazin. "During those moments lives were lost, including children, as people tried to flee Kurmuk."

Those who attempted to flee across the border into Ethiopia were met with hostility, Faisal added. A recent report from Yale University's Humanitarian Research Lab (HRL) suggests Ethiopia is supporting the RSF through an Ethiopian army base in Asosa, Ethiopia. The Ethiopian army base in Asosa lies roughly 100 kilometres from Kurmuk. Local sources suspect the RSF used the Ethiopian base to help supply and launch the attack.

Now volunteers such as Yusri al-Shazil are trying to support the ever-growing influx of displaced people entering Damazin. "So far we have been able to support a large portion of them," Yusri said. "But the number of displaced has now doubled." One of the biggest challenges, Yusri added, is the lack of any health centres within the camp.