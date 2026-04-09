Somalia: Jubaland Forces Seize Military Uniforms Smuggled Across Border

Dhobley, Somalia — Security forces in Jubaland have seized a shipment of military uniforms allegedly smuggled across the border during an operation in the town of Dhoobley in the Lower Juba region, officials said.

The consignment, consisting of military-style clothing, was being covertly transported into Somalia but was intercepted before reaching its intended destination, according to Jubaland security authorities.

The operation triggered further investigations in neighboring Kenya, particularly in the capital, Nairobi, where intelligence officials reportedly searched a warehouse linked to a company identified as Gaani Express. The firm is suspected of involvement in transporting the goods, including distribution toward northeastern regions.

Security agencies also detained two individuals believed to have facilitated the shipment's movement. Investigators suspect the supply chain originated in China before passing through Kenya and onward into Somalia.

Jubaland officials said the seizure formed part of ongoing efforts to strengthen regional security and curb illegal activities that could threaten stability.

They added that heightened vigilance by security forces enabled the interception, stressing that smuggling attempts of this nature would face increased scrutiny at border crossings.