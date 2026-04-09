South Africa: Western Cape Allocates R22m for Livestock Drought Relief

The Western Cape Department of Agriculture has approved R22 million in risk reduction funding to provide fodder support to livestock farmers affected by ongoing dry grazing conditions linked to climate variability.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the department said extended periods of limited rainfall have placed significant pressure on grazing veld across several regions, negatively affecting livestock conditions and threatening farm sustainability.

Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism MEC, Dr Ivan Meyer, said livestock farmers are under real pressure because of prolonged dry conditions.

"This intervention is about acting early to protect herds, livelihoods and grazing resources. We cannot allow short-term climate shocks to undermine the long-term sustainability of agriculture in the Western Cape," Meyer said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Meyer said the department is implementing this intervention to reduce immediate pressure on natural grazing resources and stabilise production systems ahead of the winter season.

He said the fodder support forms part of the department's broader risk reduction strategy.

"By easing pressure on natural grazing now, we help farmers bridge difficult conditions while safeguarding the veld so that it can recover when rains return. Climate variability is no longer a future threat; it is already shaping farming conditions across our province," the MEC said.

While stressing the need for a decisive government response, Meyer also highlighted the importance of collaboration with farmers to build "resilience into our production systems".

The department has encouraged livestock farmers to apply for the available relief and to continue implementing sustainable grazing and veld management practices, as part of long-term climate resilience planning.