Africa: Foreign Minister Receives AU Special Envoy On Women, Peace and Security

8 April 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan, April 8, 2026 (SUNA) - Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Mohi-Eddin Salim, received Ambassador Bineta Diop, the African Union (AU) Special Envoy on Women, Peace and Security, who is visiting the country from April 6 to 9 at the head of a high-level solidarity delegation from the African Union.

Ambassador Diop conveyed the greetings of Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, to the Government and people of Sudan. She also outlined the objectives of the visit, which include expressing solidarity with Sudanese women and listening to their needs and visions for the post-war phase.

For his part, the Minister welcomed the envoy and her accompanying delegation, underscoring the importance of reviewing the decision to suspend Sudan's activities within the African Union and working toward restoring its membership to its natural place within the organization.

He further stressed the importance of women's participation in the political process as a key pillar for consolidating peace, security, and stability in Sudan.

Read the original article on SNA.

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