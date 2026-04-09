Namibia: Nam Diplomats Accused of 'Double-Dipping' ...As MPs Poke Holes in the Mirt Budget

Several members of the National Assembly last week probed the budget for international relations and trade regarding how funds are allocated and utilised across Namibia's foreign missions.

Popular Democratic Movement leader McHenry Venaani expressed worry over diplomats' "double-dipping".

He said the diplomats at Namibia's foreign missions receive luxurious government vehicles at their foreign posts, but still simultaneously claim car allowances back home.

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"I've been raising this problem for a number of years. These things that you are an ambassador in Germany, in Ghana, or somewhere, you have access to a vehicle, a government vehicle, a black Mercedes-Benz like a president, but in Namibia you are also getting a car allowance; can we afford it in this modern day and age?" he said. Meanwhile, IPC parliamentarian Michael Mulunga questioned why budget amounts vary significantly between different embassies.

He noted that while some missions have high allocations, others, such as New York, Lusaka and Gaborone, appeared to have zero balances in certain line items.

He questioned what the amounts were for, even suggesting the varied amounts were merely for minor operational costs like "coffee and cookies". Furthermore, a major point of contention was the N$113 million allocated for the rental of properties for foreign missions. Additionally, IPC MP Elvis Lizazi argued that 36 years after independence, the government should be acquiring land and buildings rather than "wasting resources" on rent.

He suggested that owning these properties would add to Namibia's gross domestic product and provide permanent solutions for diplomats.

Responses

The line minister, Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, answered the questions, stating that she did not believe double-dipping was occurring and promised to verify the matter with her administrative team.

"I do not actually think that we are double dipping; we used to, but not anymore," she said, adding that "When you are at the mission, you are given a car. You are given a representative accommodation because you represent the country. You don't want to go there and start advertising poverty."

Furthermore, she clarified that budget variances are standard; multilateral missions (such as those at the United Nations) naturally require more staff and resources than bilateral missions due to the complexity of their work.

"But it also depends on what the level of our interest is in a specific country. So that's why there's a variance. So, nobody is short-changed. They get what they need to do their work," she said.

Regarding the property, the minister responded that while the government agrees in principle, property acquisition is extremely expensive.

She noted that the government does acquire some properties every year as funds become available and is currently in the process of disposing of an oversized property in New York so the deputy ambassador can move into a more appropriate residence.

Furthermore, Venaani also suggested that Namibia should move away from purely "old ideological partners" and open missions in strategic locations such as Australia, Dubai, and Qatar.

Selma Ashipala-Musavyi agreed with the strategic importance of these locations but noted that maintaining full embassies is a massive financial burden, which is why Namibia currently only has 34 missions worldwide. To bridge this gap, the ministry is focusing on increasing the number of honorary consultants who provide local connections and expertise without the high overhead of a full diplomatic mission.

"We are thinking of opening about maybe two or three more, not this financial year but next financial year, and some of the countries that you have mentioned will be included among those three," she added.

Numbers

Tabling the budget last week, Ashipala-Musavyi announced that Namibia was repositioning its foreign policy and trade strategy.

Motivating her ministry's N$1.37 billion budget in Parliament, Ashipala-Musavyi painted a picture of a world no longer driven only by traditional diplomacy but by fierce competition over minerals, technology, and economic influence.

"In this shifting geopolitical landscape, global competition is no longer confined to oil but extends to critical minerals as well as key technological inputs," she said.

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One of the most striking elements of the speech was the minister's warning about the emergence of what she called "electro-state nations" - countries gaining power through control of digital infrastructure and green technologies.

"We are also witnessing the emergence of what may be termed 'electro-state' nations, whose influence is derived from their dominance in digital infrastructure and green technologies," she said. The minister made it clear that Namibia's diplomatic missions are no longer just political outposts, but economic engines. "Namibian diplomatic missions serve as the first line of defence in identifying both opportunities and threats," she said, adding that they must be "adequately equipped" to protect national interests.

A massive 69.5% of the ministry's budget - over N$952 million - is allocated to foreign missions, underlining this shift toward economic diplomacy. This is one of the strongest indicators that government is prioritising trade, investment attraction and global positioning over traditional diplomacy.