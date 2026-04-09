Uganda: Museveni Set for May 12 Swearing-in

President Museveni will be sworn in for his seventh term in office on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, following his victory in the January 15 presidential elections.

The announcement was made in a statement by Alan Kasujja, Executive Director of the Uganda Media Centre, confirming that the ceremony will take place at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds under the theme, "Protecting the Gains, Making a Qualitative Leap into High Middle-Income Status."

"Many dignitaries from around the world are expected to attend. The National Organising Committee led by Permanent Secretary in the Office of the President, Yunus Kakande, is busy preparing for the event," the statement read.

Museveni secured re-election after obtaining 7,946,772 votes, representing 71.65 percent of the total valid votes cast.

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The results were officially declared by Simon Mugenyi Byabakama, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Uganda, at the National Tally Centre in Lubowa.

His closest challenger, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine of the National Unity Platform, garnered 2,741,238 votes, accounting for 24.72 percent.

Other candidates trailed significantly. Nathan Nandala Mafabi of the Forum for Democratic Change finished third with 209,039 votes (1.88 percent), followed by Gregory Mugisha Muntu of the Alliance for National Transformation, who secured 59,276 votes (0.53 percent).

Frank Bulira Kabinga of the Revolutionary People's Party received 45,959 votes (0.41 percent), while Robert Kasibante of the National Peasants Party polled 33,440 votes (0.30 percent).

Mubarak Munyagwa Sserunga of the Common Man's Party garnered 31,666 votes (0.29 percent), while Joseph Mabirizi of the Conservative Party closed the list with 23,458 votes (0.21 percent).

According to the Electoral Commission, Uganda had 21,649,067 registered voters, with 11,366,201 ballots cast, representing a turnout of 52.50 percent.

Voting took place across 50,739 polling stations nationwide, with 275,353 ballots (2.42 percent) declared invalid.

The 2026 election marks the first time since 1996 that Museveni has surpassed the 70 percent threshold, improving on his 2021 performance where he secured 58.64 percent against Kyagulanyi's 34.83 percent.

Historical results show fluctuating margins over the years. In 2016, Museveni won with 60.62 percent against Kizza Besigye's 35.61 percent.

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In 2011, he secured 68.38 percent, while in 2006 he obtained 59.26 percent against Besigye's 37.39 percent.

Earlier elections saw Museveni maintain strong leads, including 69.45 percent in 2001 and 74.33 percent in 1996, when he defeated Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere of the Democratic Party.

Museveni's continued hold on power extends his leadership to nearly four decades, having first taken office in January 1986 after his National Resistance Army seized Kampala, ending years of political instability.

He came to power following a five-year guerrilla war (1981-1986) against the government of Milton Obote, whose second administration followed the overthrow of Idi Amin in 1979.

At the time, Museveni positioned himself as a reformer focused on restoring security, rebuilding institutions, and ending sectarian politics that had defined Uganda's post-independence era.

His upcoming swearing-in marks another milestone in one of Africa's longest-serving presidencies, as the country prepares for continuity under his leadership.