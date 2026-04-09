Zimbabwean Official Salutes Rwanda On Recovery From Genocide

HARARE: Zimbabwe has expressed admiration for Rwanda's transformation from tragedy to prosperity with the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Amon Murwira, praising Rwandans for confronting their past with honesty and conviction.

A speech read for him during the 32nd commemoration of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi held at Celebration Centre in Harare, Zimbabwe, he paid tribute to the remarkable courage demonstrated by Rwandans in their healing journey and are working tirelessly to build a united and peaceful nation.

"Rwanda's path of national healing and reconciliation stands as a documented and powerful success, proof of the resilience and strength of its people," he said, adding: "The journey of reconstruction has not been easy, yet it is testament to the power of the human spirit."

"Our attendance at this commemoration is an expression of our solidarity with the people of Rwanda as well as our deep admiration for Rwanda's extraordinary transformation from tragedy to prosperity."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Murwira underscored Zimbabwe's commitment to helping ensure that atrocities such as the genocide against the Tutsi never reoccur.

"Let us learn from the past and rededicate ourselves to preventing hatred, intolerance, and violence in every form," he said.

"We should be tireless advocates for peace and fraternity fostering understanding and open dialogue across communities."

Murwira's speech was read on his behalf by the Chief Director for Political Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Pearson Chigiji.

Kwibuka 32 was attended by Rwandans living in Zimbabwe, diplomats accredited to Zimbabwe, Friends of Rwanda and the business community.

Rwanda's Ambassador to Zimbabwe, James Musoni, who led the event in Harare, called upon the international community to renew its commitment to preventing genocide, emphasising that Rwanda remains deeply concerned by the persistence of genocide ideology, denial, and distortion both within our region and beyond.

Musoni said these dangerous narratives are increasingly spread through digital platforms and emerging technologies, posing new challenges to truth and accountability.

He expressed concern that armed groups linked to the perpetrators of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi, such as the FDLR continue to operate in the Great Lakes region, particularly in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

"Their actions perpetuate violence, target vulnerable communities, and threaten regional stability. As we commemorate Kwibuka 32, we call upon the international community to renew its commitment to preventing genocide and mass atrocities," Musoni said.

"This includes taking decisive measures against genocidal forces, confronting denial and hate speech, ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice wherever they may be, and upholding the principles of

international solidarity and the responsibility to protect."

"It is unacceptable for individuals responsible for such grave crimes to continue to live freely, spreading division and distortion of historical facts. Accountability is not optional, it is essential for justice, for healing, and for the prevention of future atrocities."

Musoni called on the global community to act together to ensure that a tragedy such as the genocide against the Tutsi is never repeated anywhere, at any time.

He paid tribute to the courage of the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) led by President Paul Kagame who risked and, in many cases, gave their lives to stop the genocide.

He said after stopping the mass killings and defeating the genocidal regime, the RPF formed a Government of National Unity on 19 July 1994 which laid the path for the country's reconstruction, unity and reconciliation.

"The journey that followed was not easy, but it was deliberate. Rwanda made bold choices to rebuild trust, promote justice, and restore dignity to its people," he said.

The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Zimbabwe Edward Kallon said the global community should reaffirm its commitment to remember - faithfully, accurately, without denial or distortion, guided by the General Assembly's resolutions that name and recognize the genocide against the Tutsi.

"To listen - to survivors whose testimonies are a moral compass and a warning, to act - in our policies, our institutions and our everyday lives, drawing on the UN Charter, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and the body of international law that has grown from them," Kallon said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kalllon called on media professionals, artists, and those who shape public narratives to be responsible and work towards uniting and building communities.

"In Rwanda, radio waves and newspapers became instruments of death. Words such as "cockroach" or "snake" were used to strip human beings of their humanity, making their murder thinkable, then acceptable, then routine," he said.

"Today, digital platforms can spread dehumanizing language and incitement faster and further than ever before. International human rights law protects freedom of expression - but it also obliges States to prohibit advocacy of national, racial, or religious hatred that constitutes incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence. We need responsible journalism, ethical communication, and media literacy so that societies can recognize and reject hate speech without undermining legitimate debate."