Tanzania: Ikungi MP Advises Tanzania to Construct More Fuel Storage Facilities

Dodoma — IKUNGI West Member of Parliament, Elibariki Kingu, has advised the government to construct more fuel storage facilities to help the country manage potential fuel shortages and supply neighbouring countries.

The recommendation was made today, April 8, 2026, during the parliamentary debate on the Prime Minister's Office budget for the 2026/2027 financial year. The budget was presented in Parliament on April 1, 2026, by Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba.

In his contribution, Kingu urged the Prime Minister to implement expenditure rationalisation measures by cutting non-essential government spending between April and July. He proposed redirecting the savings toward fuel subsidies to reduce pump prices, ease the cost burden on citizens, and stabilise the national economy.

He further emphasised the need to reduce government allowances and eliminate non-productive meetings, noting that such efficiency measures could unlock fiscal space to finance fuel subsidies for Tanzanians.

Additionally, Kingu called for increased market liberalisation in the petroleum sector by allowing more companies to participate, while maintaining the government's regulatory role in quality assurance and tax collection.