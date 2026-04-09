Tanzania: Ikungi MP Advises Tanzania to Construct More Fuel Storage Facilities

8 April 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dotto Lameck

Dodoma — IKUNGI West Member of Parliament, Elibariki Kingu, has advised the government to construct more fuel storage facilities to help the country manage potential fuel shortages and supply neighbouring countries.

The recommendation was made today, April 8, 2026, during the parliamentary debate on the Prime Minister's Office budget for the 2026/2027 financial year. The budget was presented in Parliament on April 1, 2026, by Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba.

In his contribution, Kingu urged the Prime Minister to implement expenditure rationalisation measures by cutting non-essential government spending between April and July. He proposed redirecting the savings toward fuel subsidies to reduce pump prices, ease the cost burden on citizens, and stabilise the national economy.

He further emphasised the need to reduce government allowances and eliminate non-productive meetings, noting that such efficiency measures could unlock fiscal space to finance fuel subsidies for Tanzanians.

Additionally, Kingu called for increased market liberalisation in the petroleum sector by allowing more companies to participate, while maintaining the government's regulatory role in quality assurance and tax collection.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.