Ethiopian Airlines Eyes Global Competitiveness As It Marks 80 Years of Service

8 April 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Airlines has reaffirmed its ambition to become one of the world's most competitive carriers as it celebrates its 80th anniversary, aligning its long-term expansion with the Vision 2040 strategy.

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tassew made the remarks as the airline launched a series of commemorative events, reflecting on eight decades of operational excellence, resilience, and steady growth.

Under Vision 2040, the airline plans to expand its destinations from 145 to 243, increase its fleet from more than 150 aircraft to 350, and grow annual passenger traffic from 20 million to 60 million.

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Mesfin disclosed that the airline has already placed orders for 117 aircraft, scheduled for delivery over the next seven years, underscoring its commitment to fleet modernization and service expansion.

Founded on April 8, 1946, Ethiopian Airlines has grown into Africa's leading aviation group, now operating across five continents and serving 145 destinations with a modern fleet exceeding 150 aircraft.

The CEO noted that the airline's success has been built on strong commitment and sustained performance over the past eight decades, adding that maintaining its leadership in Africa requires continuous efforts to enhance global competitiveness.

"Even if Ethiopian Airlines is one of the leading airlines in Africa, we are working to be one of the internationally competitive airlines in the world," Mesfin said.

He added that the airline will continue marking its 80th anniversary with a series of events in the coming days, celebrating its legacy while advancing its global ambitions.

Read the original article on ENA.

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