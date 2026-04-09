Rwanda: Kagame, International Leaders Discuss Genocide Prevention

As Rwanda marks the 32nd commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, President Paul Kagame on April 8 held discussions with international partners, focusing on strengthening global efforts to combat genocide denial and prevent future atrocities.

The meetings, held at Urugwiro Village, brought together key actors in genocide remembrance and prevention, focusing on the importance of collective responsibility in confronting historical revisionism and identifying early warning signs of mass violence.

Kagame received Dani Dayan, Chairperson of Yad Vashem the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem, who is in Kigali to participate in the Kwibuka 32 remembrance activities and the International Conference on Genocide Prevention.

Their discussions highlighted the role of commemoration in fostering unity and rebuilding societies in the aftermath of genocide. They also emphasized the importance of preserving memory as a powerful tool against denial and distortion of historical facts.

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In a separate meeting, the President met with Chaloka Beyani, the United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide.

Talks with Beyani focused on the responsibility of the international community to remain vigilant and proactive in detecting and responding to early warning signs of genocide.

The discussions drew on lessons from the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, reinforcing the need for timely action to prevent recurrence.

The engagements come at a time when Rwanda continues to call for sustained global commitment to genocide prevention, remembrance, and the fight against denial, ensuring that the past informs a more responsible and responsive international community.