Tanzania: Dr Samia Swears in Prof Kabudi, Two Other Ministers

8 April 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dotto Lameck

Dodoma — President Samia Suluhu Hassan has today, April 8, 2026, sworn in several leaders she recently appointed in a ceremony held at Chamwino State House in Dodoma.

Among those sworn in was Palamagamba Kabudi, who was appointed Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Coordination, and Persons with Disabilities.

Others included Reuben Kwagilwa, appointed Deputy Minister in the Vice President's Office responsible for Union and Environment, and Festo Dugange, appointed Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Office - Regional Administration and Local Government (TAMISEMI), responsible for education matters.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at 2:00 PM at Chamwino State House as part of ongoing administrative adjustments within the government.

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