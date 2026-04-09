Tanzania: Dr Samia Orders Officials to Halt Unnecessary Travel Due to the Global Oil Crisis

Dodoma — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has directed government officials to slash fuel consumption by curbing unnecessary travel and reducing the number of official vehicles, as the country grapples with rising global oil prices.

Speaking at the State House in Dodoma on Wednesday during the swearing-in of newly appointed officials, the President said the surge in fuel prices is a worldwide challenge affecting many nations, not Tanzania alone.

She, however, noted emerging signs of a slight drop in fuel prices in some countries, expressing optimism that costs could ease in the near future.

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Leading by example, the Head of State pledged to cut down her own motorcade during official tours and urged public officials to adopt shared transport, including buses, to minimise fuel expenses.

According to the President, the aim is to reinforce discipline in the use of public resources and ease the financial burden on the government.