Tanzania Sees an Alarming Increase in Divorce Cases From 711 to 1,172

8 April 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Bukoba — DIVORCE cases in Tanzania have risen significantly, with figures increasing from 711 in 2023 to 1,172 in 2025, raising concerns over social stability and national development.

Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Constitution and Legal Affairs, Franklin Rwezimula, revealed this today, April 8, 2026, during the opening of a training session for members of marriage reconciliation boards held in Bukoba, Kagera Region, saying that the trend calls for urgent and strategic interventions, including strengthening the capacity and professionalism of marriage reconciliation boards.

The PS stressed the importance of empowering the boards to effectively mediate disputes and help restore harmony in families, thereby fostering a peaceful and stable society.

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The training aims to equip participants with skills to resolve marital conflicts amicably, without passing judgment or taking sides.

On his part, Acting Kagera Regional Administrative Secretary Isaya Tendega said delays in resolving marital disputes have led to a backlog of cases in government offices, forcing leaders to spend excessive time handling such matters.

Moreover, he underscored the need for the boards to operate with professionalism, efficiency, and timeliness.

Some participants noted that the training will enhance their knowledge and skills, enabling them to better handle disputes and promote unity and peace within families.

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