South Africa: Marchers in Buffalo City Demand Closure of Nightclub

Protest follows anti-immigrant march last week

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of KuGompo City on Wednesday, calling for the closure of a popular nightclub on Freemarket Street, said to be owned by Nigerians.

One of the march organisers, Nondumiso Tyiso, claimed that drugs were being sold in the nightclub, known as California Tavern.

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The protests follow last week's protests by two anti-immigrant organisations, Operation Dudula and March and March, sparked by the "crowning" of a Nigerian "king" in Buffalo City. Several Somali-owned shops were looted during the protests, and vehicles were burned.

Mindful of last week's attacks, immigrants running businesses in KuGompo city centre closed their shops on Wednesday. Police were on high alert.

When the protesters arrived at East London City Hall, they continued to Freemarket Street, where they said they wanted to hand a memorandum to the owner of the building.

A standoff occurred when protesters wanted to enter the Belgrave Hotel, which contains the nightclub. The police did not let them into the hotel.

Addressing the protest leaders, KuGompo City police spokesperson Captain Hazel Mqala said the police had "confiscated drugs here a number of times during patrols" but were there on Wednesday only to prevent damage to property and injuries to people. She said the building was owned by a South African.

"We have a responsibility to protect everyone," said Mqala.

In a statement later in the day, SAPS Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said "a few sporadic opportunistic criminal elements" had been dispersed with stun grenades and rubber bullets. "One suspect was arrested for assaulting a police official and is due to appear in court soon."

"A heavy police presence remains in the area."

Gantana said 11 criminal cases had been opened after last week's protests, and two people had been arrested.

In a statement, the owners of the hotel said they had decided to close down the tavern.