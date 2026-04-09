South Africa: DA Welcomes Arrival of HIV-Prevention Medicine in South Africa

8 April 2026
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Michéle Clarke MP - DA Spokesperson On Health

The DA welcomes the arrival of the first doses of Lenacapavir donated by the Global Fund in South Africa. Lenacapavir is an injection given to HIV-negative individuals once every six months as pre-exposure prophylaxis medicine (PrEP) to prevent infection.

South Africa has one of the largest HIV-positive populations in the world - an estimated 8.15 million people in South Africa are living with HIV. More than 6.2 million people rely on antiretroviral therapy (ART) to stay alive. Lenacapavir could be a game changer in South Africa's fight against HIV/Aids and prevent countless future infections.

The DA will request that the Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, present the parliamentary portfolio committee with a full roll-out plan and timeline, as well as progress on implementation.

Read the original article on DA.

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