South Africa: DA Welcomes Arrival of HIV-Prevention Medicine in South Africa

press release

The DA welcomes the arrival of the first doses of Lenacapavir donated by the Global Fund in South Africa. Lenacapavir is an injection given to HIV-negative individuals once every six months as pre-exposure prophylaxis medicine (PrEP) to prevent infection.

South Africa has one of the largest HIV-positive populations in the world - an estimated 8.15 million people in South Africa are living with HIV. More than 6.2 million people rely on antiretroviral therapy (ART) to stay alive. Lenacapavir could be a game changer in South Africa's fight against HIV/Aids and prevent countless future infections.

The DA will request that the Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, present the parliamentary portfolio committee with a full roll-out plan and timeline, as well as progress on implementation.