South Africa: DA to Probe Massive 1657 Case Backlog in Reserved Judgments

press release

A DA request prompted the release of the long awaited OCJ report on outstanding court judgments.

The report shows an astounding 1 657 outstanding reserved judgments in higher courts.

The DA will probe the reasons for this delay in justice to find solutions.

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The Democratic Alliance (DA) will use parliamentary processes to investigate the reasons for the astronomical backlog in reserved judgments. A judgment is reserved when a judge does not make a decision immediately after a trial is concluded. Judicial standards dictate that no judgement should be reserved for more than three months, unless exceptional circumstances exist. More than 302 reserved judgements have been outstanding for more than six months.

The report by the Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) on outstanding reserved judgements was released on 20 March 2026, three days after the DA raised the alarm about the delay in its release.

This backlog presents a significant barrier to access to justice for South Africans and erodes public confidence in our legal system. We need a judiciary that deals with cases efficiently to protect the rule of law. Delays in the administration of justice give rise to a lack of respect for our laws and a rise in criminality.

Businesses must be able to have disputes resolved by a court. This leads to legal certainty, increased trust in the economy, economic growth and ultimately job creation.

A democracy is as strong as its courts. To strengthen the rule of law, fight corruption, and ensure that every citizen (regardless of wealth or geography) has access to fair and timely justice, we must increase our judiciary's capacity.

Under the Government of National Unity (GNU), the OCJ has received a bigger budget and increased operational independence, but these welcome reforms must translate into tangible results for South Africans.

The DA will submit parliamentary questions to get to the bottom of this delay in justice, and if appropriate, call the OCJ to account before the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development.

To keep citizens safe, the government must fight crime head on. To grow the economy, disputes between businesses must be resolved expediently by the courts. An integral part of this fight is to ensure that our courts deal with cases more efficiently.

The DA's probe into this matter aims not just to identify reasons for the backlog, but to find actual solutions to the problem.