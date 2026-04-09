Kenya: Lewa's New CEO and the Evolving Face of Conservation Leadership

Nairobi — On 21 March 2026, Lewa Wildlife Conservancy announced the appointment of Rob Macaire as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 June 2026.

Macaire, a British national and Oxford University graduate, will take over from Mike Watson, who retires after fifteen years at the helm of one of Africa's most celebrated conservation institutions.

The announcement, made by the Lewa Board, has generated public interest and debate, particularly around the questions of professional background, the broader direction the conservancy intends to take, and the board's decision to overlook Kenyan candidates despite its stated commitment to local talent.

Rob Macaire is best known in Kenya for serving as British High Commissioner to Nairobi between 2008 and 2011. During that period, he was involved in supporting Kenya's constitutional reform process.

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His diplomatic career at the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office spanned more than two decades, with postings in Washington, New Delhi, Bucharest, and Tehran.

After leaving the diplomatic service, Macaire moved into the private sector, serving as Director of Government and Public Affairs at BG Group PLC, a major oil and gas company.

He subsequently took senior advisory roles at Rio Tinto, one of the world's largest mining corporations, where he specialised in environmental governance, political risk management, and social investment.

Lewa Wildlife Conservancy is situated on the foothills of Mount Kenya in Meru County and covers over 250 square kilometres.

It was gazetted as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2013 and is internationally recognised for its work in protecting endangered species, particularly the black rhino, of which it holds approximately 14 percent of Kenya's total population, and the Grevy's zebra, of which it holds the largest single population in the world. The conservancy also hosts elephants, lions, cheetahs, giraffes, wild dogs, and over 490 bird species.

The outgoing CEO, Mike Watson, is a former officer of the British Army who joined Lewa in early 2011 without a formal background in zoology or wildlife science.

He served at Lewa for fifteen years and is credited by the board with growing the organisation's donor network and regional partnerships. Watson's background, like Macaire's, was not rooted in conservation science, a fact that has not gone unnoticed in the current debate about the board's selection process.

According to a statement from the Lewa Board, the search for a new CEO began in October 2025 with a focus on candidates from a conservation background. As the process progressed, the criteria were widened to include leaders with strong business acumen and international networks.

Board Chairman Michael Joseph addressed the shift directly. "We are entering a new era of conservation that requires a leader who can engage both the global boardroom and the local community," Joseph said. "Rob's diplomatic experience and commitment to Kenyan heritage give him the vision and grit to lead Lewa's next chapter."

The board stated that the three strategic priorities for Macaire's leadership are securing the conservancy's long-term financial endowment, deepening community agency in conservation decisions, and strengthening Lewa's global profile in conservation field operations.

The appointment has, however, drawn scrutiny from several sectors in Kenya. Critics have pointed to Macaire's complete absence of formal conservation expertise as a concern, noting that the board's decision to broaden its criteria away from candidates with a conservation background raises questions about the institution's true priorities at this point in time.

Some analysts have also noted Macaire's history with extractive industries, specifically BG Group in oil and gas, and Rio Tinto in mining, as a potential conflict of interest for a conservancy whose mission is the protection of natural habitats.

In a period of acute global concern over biodiversity loss and climate change, the appointment of someone with deep ties to industries associated with habitat destruction has drawn pointed commentary.

A second concern relates to nationality. Lewa sits on Kenyan soil, operates within Kenyan communities, and has publicly stated its commitment to Kenyan leadership and local agency.

The board acknowledged in its own statement that it remained committed to identifying Kenyan talent. Despite this, the position went to a British national. Notably, Board Chairman Michael Joseph is also a British national, a fact that has led some observers to raise broader questions about who effectively controls Lewa and significant portions of land in Laikipia County.

This decision has touched on a longstanding and sensitive discussion in Kenya about who controls land, wildlife, and conservation resources within the country. Critics argue that the pattern of foreign, and particularly British, leadership in key institutions on Kenyan soil reflects a structure that has persisted well beyond the formal colonial period.

This concern is not confined to Lewa alone. The British Army Training Unit Kenya, commonly referred to as BATUK, maintains a permanent military presence in Nanyuki, also located in Laikipia, the same region as Lewa. BATUK has operated in Kenya under a bilateral defence agreement, conducting training exercises across the country.

The unit has been the subject of controversy in Kenya, most notably in cases involving alleged harm to Kenyan citizens in communities near its training grounds. For many Kenyans, the simultaneous presence of British military personnel in Nanyuki and British nationals in senior leadership roles at influential institutions in the same region feeds a broader narrative about the nature and extent of British influence in Kenya's resource-rich north.

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Kenyan conservancies, including Lewa, have also faced longstanding criticism over what some researchers and activists describe as fortress conservation, a model that prioritiseswildlife tourism and international donor funding while limiting or displacing the land rights of local communities through restricted grazing access or, in some documented cases, evictions.

The appointment of a diplomat turned corporate adviser, rather than a conservationist or community leader, has amplified these concerns among those who argue that Lewa's community-centred narrative has not always matched its operational reality on the ground.

The Lewa Board has not publicly addressed these concerns in detail beyond the initial announcement. Macaire himself has not yet made public statements about his conservation philosophy or his specific plans for the communities surrounding the conservancy. He is due to assume office on 1 June 2026, with Watson remaining until 1 August 2026 to facilitate the transition.