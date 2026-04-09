Kenya: Eric Omondi Tops Kenya Influencers With Sh57mn Earnings

Nairobi — Comedian Eric Omondi has emerged as Kenya's top-earning social media influencer, pulling in an estimated Sh57 million in 2025, according to new industry data.

A report by Odipo Dev shows Omondi led the earnings chart through brand partnerships, reflecting the growing commercialization of Kenya's digital content space.

Top influencers collectively earned Sh296 million last year, while total payouts to creators surpassed Sh1.07 billion, underscoring the sector's rising economic significance.

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The findings highlight entertainment--particularly comedy--as the most lucrative content category, with creators leveraging strong audience engagement to secure repeat brand deals.

Brands in sectors such as beauty, food and beverage, telecommunications, and financial services are increasingly shifting advertising budgets to digital platforms, with SMEs driving the bulk of influencer partnerships.

However, the report notes a gap between audience reach and revenue, especially on TikTok, where creators struggle to convert views into income.

Instagram remains the most effective platform for monetization, while Facebook delivers moderate returns.

With limited direct earnings from platforms, most Kenyan creators still rely heavily on brand deals and external income streams.

Analysts say improving monetization models and expanding access to brand partnerships will be critical as the creator economy continues to grow beyond the Sh1 billion mark.