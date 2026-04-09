South Africa: City of Cape Town Budget Criticised - South African News Briefs - April 9, 2026

City of Cape Town Budget Criticised as Unaffordable

A municipal law expert has said that the City of Cape Town has a duty to ensure its tariffs don't leave households facing poverty, reports EWN. The city's proposed 2026/27 budget is being criticised and labelled as deceptive and unaffordable for working-class and lower-middle-income residents. Municipal law expert from Stellenbosch University, Professor Zwelinzima Ndlovu, said the city has a responsibility to ensure its rates are manageable. Activists argue the city's fixed tariffs, applied to wealthy and poorer households, place a burden on homeowners who struggle to pay. However, the city insists low-and middle-income households benefit from the fixed charges, with lower-value homes paying less.

Limpopo Police Probe Two Domestic Violence Incidents

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Limpopo police are investigating two separate domestic violence incidents, reports SABC News. In one case, a 48-year-old woman was allegedly shot and wounded by her husband in Wisani outside Tzaneen. The suspect was arrested and expected to face an attempted murder charge. In another incident near Jane Furse, a 50-year-old man was killed during a violent altercation. Police say the man allegedly attacked his wife, their three-year-old child and his father-in-law with a sharp object. The father-in-law is reported to have retaliated, fatally injuring the man. Police say investigations in both cases are ongoing.

Three Suspects Killed in De Deur Shootout

Police have recovered a revolver and two pistols with ammunition at the scene of a shootout where three suspected criminals were killed in De Deur, south of Johannesburg, reports EWN. The suspects reportedly opened fire on officers acting on intelligence, leading to an exchange of gunfire. Police believe the trio was linked to the murder of a police officer and several attempted murder cases in the city. The incident comes just a week after a similar confrontation in Soweto, where four suspects were shot dead by police.

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