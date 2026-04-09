Tanzania: Fuel Crisis - Samia Suluhu Hassan Urges Cost Cuts, Calm

Dodoma — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has directed immediate measures to reduce fuel consumption across government institutions and urged citizens to remain calm as global oil supply disruptions push prices upward.

Speaking after swearing in newly appointed leaders at Chamwino State House, yesterday, Dr Samia said the ongoing global crisis, linked to tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran, has disrupted oil supply chains and triggered rising fuel costs worldwide.

She, however, said that Tanzania remains relatively better positioned, with fuel prices still lower compared to several neighbouring countries, despite the global pressures.

The Head of State announced cost-cutting steps within government operations, including reducing vehicle convoys and introducing shared transport for officials, while cautioning traders against unjustified price hikes on food and other goods, particularly for stock purchased before the current fuel price increases.

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"Within the government, we have many vehicles and frequent travel. We must now reduce this," she said.

"Even in my office, when I travel, officials will no longer follow in separate cars. They will use shared transport to cut down fuel use." She urged ministries, departments and agencies to adopt similar measures to ensure efficient use of resources during the current period of global uncertainty.

On the international front, President Samia said that recent developments in key oil transit routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, had begun to improve, offering hope for stabilisation, although she cautioned that the situation remains fragile.

Addressing the business community, she warned against using the fuel situation as a blanket justification for increasing prices of goods already in storage.

"Let us be fair to wananchi. Goods that were stocked earlier should not be used as an excuse to raise prices," she said.

At the same time, she acknowledged that some newly imported goods may experience price increases due to higher transportation and logistics costs linked to rising fuel prices.

To citizens, the President called for patience and resilience, emphasising that the current situation is part of a wider global challenge rather than a domestic policy failure.

"These are global developments. Even as leaders, we continue to call for peace so that trade and the movement of oil and goods can return to normal," she said.

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In the same ceremony, President Samia swore in new leaders, including Prof Palamagamba Kabudi as Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliament, Coordination and Persons with Disabilities).

The appointment follows the recent passing of former minister William Lukuvi, with the President saying the position required a seasoned and capable leader.

"It was necessary to find someone with experience, knowledge and a deep understanding of the country to take up this responsibility," she said.

She commended Prof Kabudi's track record in public service, describing him as a composed and highly capable leader suited to oversee high-level government coordination, particularly as Tanzania begins implementing Vision 2050.

Also sworn in were Reuben Kwagilwa as Deputy Minister in the Vice-President's Office (Union and Environment) and Dr Festo Dugange as Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO-RALG - Education).

The President said the reassignment of the two deputy ministers was informed by performance considerations aimed at improving efficiency.