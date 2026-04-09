Kenya: Police Warn of Traffic Disruptions in CBD As Ruto Plans Day-Long Activities

Nairobi — The National Police Service (NPS) has issued a traffic advisory warning of temporary disruptions within Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD) ahead of President William Ruto's inaugural address at City Hall.

In a statement released Thursday, police said the measures are necessary to facilitate two high-profile events taking place in close proximity--the Africa Urban Forum at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) and the President's address to the Nairobi County Assembly.

"We wish to inform the public of temporary traffic disruptions within the Central Business District (CBD) today, Thursday, April 9, 2026," the NPS said.

Due to a shared security perimeter around the venues, several key roads have been closed until the conclusion of the events.

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These include City Hall Way, sections of Wabera Street adjacent to City Hall, and the Supreme Court-Parliament Roundabout.

Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes and comply with directions issued by traffic officers deployed on the ground.

Authorities expressed regret over the inconvenience but emphasised that the measures are critical to ensuring public safety and smooth coordination during the events.

President Ruto is set to deliver what is being described as a historic address to the Nairobi County Assembly--the first time a sitting Kenyan head of state formally addresses a county legislature.

The speech is expected to outline progress on the implementation of an Sh80 billion cooperation agreement signed in February between the national government and Nairobi County Government under Governor Johnson Sakaja.

The partnership targets major urban transformation projects, including the expansion and upgrading of drainage systems to address persistent flooding, comprehensive solid waste management and recycling, improved street lighting across residential estates, and the recarpeting and upgrading of key roads.

It also encompasses the ongoing Nairobi River regeneration programme, a flagship environmental initiative aimed at restoring the capital's waterways.

Governor Sakaja, who chairs the implementation committee, recently led a delegation to State House to present a progress report, with officials indicating that the projects are scheduled for completion within 24 months.

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Security agencies have heightened coordination between national and county teams, including police commanders and administrative officers, to ensure seamless protocol and safety arrangements during the President's visit.