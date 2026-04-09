Uganda: Govt Publishes List of Licensed Labour Export Firms

The State Minister for Youth and Children Affairs, Balaam Barugahara, has warned young people against falling victim to fraudulent labour export schemes, saying many are losing money to traffickers and unlicensed recruitment agents.

The minister released an updated list of more than 120 licensed private recruitment companies as of April 7, 2026, in a move aimed at protecting job seekers and restoring confidence in Uganda's labour export sector.

"Many young people are losing money to traffickers and fraudulent companies please stay alert. Many young people cry out after being cheated," Barugahara said.

The publication of the licensed firms comes amid growing concern over cases of Ugandans being conned by unregistered brokers promising lucrative jobs abroad, only for victims to lose money or end up stranded in foreign countries under exploitative conditions.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Barugahara said the government, through the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, is stepping up enforcement and public awareness to curb fraud and human trafficking linked to illegal labour export schemes.

He assured victims that government would intervene, particularly in cases involving licensed firms found to have acted fraudulently.

"If any of the companies listed below has cheated you, the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development will support you in recovering your money," he said.

The minister emphasized that all licensed recruitment agencies are required by law to ensure the safety, welfare, and proper placement of Ugandan workers deployed abroad, adding that they remain under strict government supervision.

"Additionally, these companies are responsible for following up on your safety and welfare in any workplace you are recruited to. They are fully regulated and monitored by the government through MGLSD," he added.

According to the ministry, the updated register includes companies such as KMG International Ltd, Abshir Company Ltd, Absolute Connection International Ltd, Absolute Labour International Ltd, Abuu Shaggaala Company Limited, African Manpower Consult Limited, and Air Blow International Limited.

Others are Airswift Recruitment Company Limited, Al Shoush Consultants Ltd, Al-Iman International Services Limited, Al-Fujairah International Group Ltd, Al-Shaolah SMC Limited, Alasker International Limited, and Alfranifa Agency for Recruitment and Consultancy Limited.

Also listed are Alka Securitas Uganda Limited, Alkareb Limited, Alkhad Impact Agency Limited, Alkhaleejea Manpower Co. SMC Limited, Almahtta Recruitment Agency Ltd, Almalak Lassy Recruitment Consult Ltd, and Almared Agency for Recruitment and Consultancy Limited.

The list further includes Alruwwad Company Limited, Alsalam Logistics & Consultancy Limited, Amenvu International Limited, Amazing Grace Labour Services Limited, Amiyal Sefer Limited, Apcon Security Services Limited, and Apex International Recruitment Agency Ltd.

Additional firms are Arova Reality Limited, Atlas Impex Ltd, Asakas (U) Limited, Authentic Recruitment Center Limited, Avant Security Limited, Axis Warriors Limited, Abyan International (U) Ltd, and Babcook and Bellway Investment Ltd.

Others include Best Recruitment Agency Limited, Bizaat Labour Consults Ltd, Black Diamond Recruitment Limited, BM Forex Workers Ltd, Bright Star Creations International Limited, Capacity Labour Agency Ltd, and Carmel Employment Services (U) Limited.

Also on the register are Cella Investments Limited, Cojective Investment Limited, Corporate Recruitment Agency Ltd, Creative Group International Limited, Crystal Jobmarts Company Ltd, Diamond Roses Ltd, and Diligent Overseas Recruitment Agency Ltd.

Further companies are Don-Mo Contractors Ltd, Dream Connect Limited, Ebbo Tigers Security Services Ltd, Ebenezer Recruitment Agency Ltd, Efadah Recruitment (U) Limited, EJM Global Manpower Limited, and Ekisiinga Recruitment Co. Limited.

Others include Elfirsan Group Limited, Elite Winners Agencies, El-Barq Recruitment Agency (U) Limited, Elfaeed Company Limited, Emmari Recruit International, Emraj Uganda Limited, and Empowerage International Ltd.

The list also features Empyrean Recruitment Ltd, Enjaazi Limited, Environ Plus Uganda Limited, Essential Communications Limited, Exertion Force International Co. Limited, Explorer Dubai Ltd, Ez Visa Kampala, Faith Recruitment Agency Limited, and Favour Recruitment Agency Ltd.

More firms are Focus Employment Linkages Limited, Fraha Recruitment Agency Limited, Free Zone International Recruitment Agency Ltd, Fresh Mind International Limited, Gamby Consults Limited, Gate Recruit Global Solutions Ltd, and Gaya Bairns Ltd.

Others include Gesfly International Links Limited, Ghaniyu-Mughniyu Limited, Golden Arm Limited, Golden Star Recruitment Agencies Limited, Gold Silver Management (SMC) Uganda Limited, Gosford International Ltd, and Greener Pastures Overseas Consultants Limited.

Also listed are Gulf Link International, Hafiith Enterprises Ltd, Haramain Employment Consultant Limited, Harchar International Labour Agency Limited, Hatari Security Services Ltd, Hays General Agencies Ltd, Hays Recruitment Experts Ltd, and HBM Recruitment Agency (U) Limited.

The register further includes Heiv International Limited, High Ground International Ltd, Highopes International Linkages Ltd, Hireon Agency Limited, Horeb Services (U) Limited, HRM Services Limited, Imara Global Employment Limited, Infinity Recruitment Agency Ltd, and Infinity Stuffing Limited.

Others are Interconnect Overseas Recruitment Limited, International Employment Linkages (U) Limited, Isab International Limited, Jabez Consultants Limited, Jabran International Recruitment Agency Ltd, Jaduwa Enterprises Ltd, Jag Security Ltd, and Jake Employment Agency Limited.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Labour Legal Affairs Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also named are Jaro Holdings International Limited, Jawal International Agency Limited, Jericho International Uganda Limited, Jerusalem Recruitment Agency Ltd, Jeveux D'Emploi Enterprise Ltd, Jireh Placements Limited, Jimmy Lines International SMC Ltd, Jojuvi Investments Limited, Kagadi Recruitment Agency Limited, and Kamuli Recruitment Agency SMC.

Officials said the publication of licensed firms is intended to guide job seekers toward legitimate recruitment channels and reduce exploitation by illegal actors operating outside government oversight.

The ministry reiterated that only companies appearing on the official list are authorised to recruit Ugandan workers for overseas employment and urged the public to verify agencies before making payments or signing contracts.

Barugahara advised prospective migrant workers to seek guidance from ministry offices and official platforms to avoid falling prey to fraudsters, as government intensifies efforts to safeguard Ugandan workers and streamline the labour export sector.

The latest intervention is part of broader measures to strengthen regulation, enhance accountability among recruitment firms, and protect the rights and welfare of Ugandans seeking employment opportunities abroad.