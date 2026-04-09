Uganda: Judiciary Under Pressure As Audit Exposes Backlog Crisis, Staffing Gaps

Members of the Judiciary Audit Committee have raised concern over deep-rooted inefficiencies in the justice system following a high-level meeting with Chief Justice Flavian Zeija at the Supreme Court.

The meeting reviewed audit findings that spotlight persistent case backlogs, staffing shortages, and structural constraints affecting the administration of justice.

Addressing the committee, Justice Zeija acknowledged that case backlog remains one of the Judiciary's most pressing challenges, attributing it largely to the performance of individual judicial officers and inadequate staffing levels.

He noted that for years, the Judiciary lacked a structured system to assess individual output, making it difficult to manage caseloads effectively.

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"To address this, we introduced quarterly performance reviews where judicial officers account for cases handled and resources utilised," Zeija said, adding that although the initiative initially faced resistance, it has since been institutionalised and is improving accountability.

The Chief Justice also raised concern over excessive caseloads under the session system, where a single judge may be assigned up to 40 cases to conclude within 40 days--an approach he said is based on unrealistic assumptions about witness availability.

He pointed to ongoing reforms such as daily criminal hearings and targeted interventions, including pilot programmes focusing on gender-based violence cases supported by development partners, as part of efforts to reduce delays.

Zeija further highlighted the "Marshall Plan," an initiative launched during his tenure as Principal Judge, which prioritised additional court sessions in high-volume jurisdictions such as Mbarara, Jinja, and Gulu.

However, he warned that limited funding continues to hamper the Judiciary's ability to scale up such interventions nationwide.

Beyond judicial officers, Zeija said shortages also affect state attorneys and non-judicial staff, complicating case management and service delivery. He revealed that deployment schedules are under review to address imbalances and ensure optimal utilisation of available personnel.

On infrastructure, the Chief Justice cited substandard court buildings as a longstanding bottleneck. He said the Judiciary has since developed standardised designs, with local leaders and estate committees tasked with supervising construction to ensure compliance.

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Zeija also flagged gaps in mentorship and training, noting that Uganda's judicial induction has historically lasted about one week--far shorter than in countries like Tanzania.

Plans are underway to extend the induction period to one month to better equip new judicial officers with practical skills.

He added that efforts are ongoing to improve the welfare of non-judicial staff, a group he said plays a critical role in the justice system.

Presenting the committee's findings, chairperson David K. Wangutusi said nearly half of all cases are not resolved within constitutionally prescribed timelines, underscoring the magnitude of the backlog crisis.

Wangutusi cautioned that assigning judges excessive workloads risks undermining the quality of justice and could lead to miscarriages of justice.

He noted that while the Judiciary has made progress in promoting Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), including mediation and arbitration, such initiatives remain underfunded.

The committee also highlighted systemic challenges, including inadequate staffing in high-volume courts, weak bail management systems, limited retirement benefits for non-judicial staff, and a fleet of grounded or obsolete vehicles.

Accessibility concerns were also raised, with Wangutusi noting that many court buildings lack essential facilities such as ramps and lifts for persons with disabilities.

The meeting underscored growing pressure on the Judiciary to implement reforms that balance efficiency with the delivery of quality justice, amid rising case volumes and limited resources.