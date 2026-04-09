South Africa: Sharp Sharp Returns With Trump, the GNU and R500 Billion On the Table

Rob Rose and Zukile Majova are back for episode two of Sharp Sharp, the weekly podcast on South African politics, money and power from Currency News and Scrolla.Africa.

This week the conversation starts where the world left off. Donald Trump threatened to wipe out an entire civilisation, then backed down an hour before his own deadline. Rob and Zuks unpack what the TACO moment means for South Africa and whether our notional non-aligned foreign policy is actually working or just convenient hypocrisy.

They also get into the rebel faction inside the ANC that wants to collapse the Government of National Unity and replace the DA with the EFF and MK Party. Zuks has been tracking this group and what he found out should worry anyone invested in South Africa's future.

And they ask a big question about entrepreneurship. Natie Kirsh left South Africa, built a business in America and sold it last week for R500 billion. Could he have done that here? Rob and Zuks think they know the answer.