Kenya: Lawmakers Call Out Security Chiefs Over 'Slow Response' to Osotsi Attack

Nairobi — A section of Members of Parliament is calling for an urgent review of security arrangements for legislators following an attack on Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi.

The lawmakers have urged Inspector-General Police Douglas Kanja to reassess the protection provided to elected leaders, warning that the incident raises serious concerns about their safety.

"It started like this for the late Ong'ondo Were, he was keeping. Yes. Ong'ondo Were started complaining. He couldn't even attend a function at one point with the late Honourable in Bondo. He was pursued. He complained and this very IG kept quiet. I'm saying ka come out of your office. Get to the ground. Fold your shirt. Go and get criminals."

"Please, please, please. We have mourned enough. Parliament has mourned enough. Parliament has has mourned enough. Colleagues, you know, we lost Were by goons, by people at night who had been pursuing him. We don't want to lose any other," Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

They also faulted Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and the Inspector General Douglas Kanja for what they described as a slow and inadequate response, accusing the security leadership of failing to promptly address the matter or initiate investigations.

MPs Nabii Nabwera (Lugari), Wilberforce Oundo (Funyala) and Tindi Mwale (Buture) now want immediate investigations into the incident and enhanced security measures to prevent further attacks, warning that failure to act could embolden perpetrators and undermine democratic space.

"The was act on Osotsi is commonly known because he's a leader. But how many Kenyans are being mugged and beaten every day," Mwale said.

Osotsi has been airlifted to Nairobi after he was violently attacked in Kisumu earlier on Wednesday.

The Vihiga Senator was on Wednesday assaulted by a group of armed individuals in Kisumu in what his office described as a premeditated attack linked to his political stance.

In a statement issued by the Vihiga Senator's communications office, the lawmaker had made a routine visit to the Acacia area for personal grooming before proceeding to Java Restaurant, where he met a friend and interacted with members of the public.

At the same time, the MPs cautioned against linking the incident to residents of Kisumu, noting that the senator had interacted freely with the public prior to the attack.

"This isolated incident should not, in any way, be used to tarnish the image of the people of Kisumu, who have consistently demonstrated warmth and hospitality," the statement said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The office has called on the National Police Service to urgently investigate the incident and bring those responsible to justice, pointing to CCTV footage at the restaurant as a key lead.

"The availability of CCTV surveillance at Java Restaurant provides a critical starting point for identifying and apprehending those responsible. The rule of law must prevail," the statement added.